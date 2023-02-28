Deals
How this Huntsville firefighter ended up on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Watch Luke on 'Wheel of Fortune' Friday, March
By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There aren’t many games as iconic as “Wheel of Fortune.” For more than 40 years, folks have been gathering around the TV to guess each word on the giant puzzle.

Huntsville firefighter Luke Copeland has been watching the show his whole life and recently got the chance to play for real when he was chosen as a contestant.

Copeland’s daughters encouraged him to apply and to his surprise, he got it. He filmed a special edition of Wheel of Fortune’s XL Week, meaning the prizes are extra luxurious and the puzzles are extra large.

How did he do on the big game show? You can watch for yourself when it premieres on WAFF 48/NBC on Friday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m.

If he wins any earnings, Copeland says he plans on updating his family’s home and donating to the 2820 Ministry in Huntsville.

