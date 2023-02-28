Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Former Blount County insurance agent accused of fraud

43-year-old Bret Chappell is accused of insurance fraud
43-year-old Bret Chappell is accused of insurance fraud(Blount County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A former insurance agent in Blount County was arrested Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 on charges related to fraudulent activities that caused more than $600,000 in losses.

43-year-old Bret Chappell, a licensed insurance agent previously employed by ALFA, was taken into custody by Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office deputies and booked into the Blount County Detention Center with no bond.

Chappell is charged with six felonies, including two counts of first-degree insurance fraud, two counts of first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly, and two counts of first-degree theft of property by deception.

Blount County Superintendent Rodney Green says Chappell was a volunteer girls basketball coach at Hayden H.S. He was not employed by the Blount Co. Board of Education.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Issac Dismuke, 28
Crossville Soccer coach arrested for having sex with student, rape
One woman was injured in a drive-by shooting at the Elements of Madison apartment complex.
One injured in drive-by shooting at Madison apartment complex
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Screenshots from the shooting death of Dana Fletcher
Madison Co. judge dismisses lawsuit from family of man shot, killed near Planet Fitness
Boesch was arrested and charged with murder.
Deadly Hazel Green shooting victim identified

Latest News

Hop on the bus: Free ride to Salem
Get on the bus: free trip Selma
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
President Joe Biden coming to Selma on Sunday
Residents of the Jones Valley area voice their frustration over new apartment complex
Residents of the Jones Valley area voice their frustration over new apartment complex
New fire station coming to Huntsville
Huntsville Fire & Rescue on scene of house fire
Customers left in the dark after American Car Center closes