Fifteen Tennessee Valley reached the State Basketball Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - Fifteen North Alabama teams reached the State Basketball Tournament.

After Day one a pair of Valley teams will compete against each other for a chance for a 1A State Championship Thursday at 5:45 p.m.

Covenant Christian (30-3), coached by Brett Waldrep, earned a 47-26 victory over Florala in the Class 1A boys’ semifinals at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena and advanced to the Class 1A title for the second straight season.

“I’m really proud of the way we played, especially defensively,” Waldrep said. “If we continue to do that, we have a chance.”

The Eagles will face Oakwood Academy, who will play in the program’s first-ever State Championship game. The Mustangs defeated Autaugaville 52-44.

“It’s a feeling that’s really indescribable,” Mustangs Head Coach Melvin Allen said. “I had chills, almost tears that this is a reality. We have the opportunity to bring a state championship back to our small school.”

Johnathan Walden led Oakwood with 14 points and eight rebounds, and David Still added 12 points. Camden Edwards contributed 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

In the Class 2A Girls Semifinals Mars Hill (25-5), coached by Flora Sweatt, built a 22-point halftime lead and claimed a 70-50 victory over Geneva County.

“What’s special about our team is any of them can score at any time,” Sweatt said. “I feel like you have a lot of threats out there.”

Emma Kate Wright scored 20 of her 22 points in the first half, and seventh-grader Belle Hill filled the stat sheet with 19 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and four steals. Kadence Rolston added 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

