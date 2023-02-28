Deals
Falcons part ways with QB Marcus Mariota

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) works in the pocket against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Falcons have released Marcus Mariota, the organization announced Tuesday.

Mariota was named the Falcons starting quarterback prior to the start of the 2022 season. It’s a spot he would hold for the next 13 games.

By the Falcons bye week in Week 14, Coach Arthur Smith announced that Mariota had been benched in favor of the untested rookie from Cincinnati, Desmond Ridder.

The move came with the Falcons still in contention for a playoff berth despite a 5-8 record and four losses in their past five games.

When Ridder was named the starter coming out of the Falcons bye week, Smith also announced that Mariota would be placed on injured reserve as he underwent a knee procedure.

With Mariota officially off the Falcons roster, the organization says filling the quarterback room becomes a top priority for the Falcons.

