Crossville Soccer coach arrested for having sex with student, rape

Issac Dismuke, 28
By Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Crossville High School soccer coach/ English teacher was arrested on Monday for allegedly having sex with a student.

According to DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office PIO Kim Wright, the warrant was executed following a grand jury indictment.

Issac Dismuke was charged with two counts of school employee sex with a student and two counts of rape - 2nd degree. He has already bailed out on a $300,000 bond.

Dismuke became the Boys’ Head Soccer Coach and EL/Foreign Language Teacher at Crossville High School in 2021.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

