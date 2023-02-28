Deals
Burritt on the Mountain fire forces wedding planner to change venue

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With only 11 days until her clients say ‘I Do’, wedding planner Tracy Sanchez received a phone call, letting her know a fire damaged the wedding venue, Burritt on the Mountain, early Sunday morning.

Sanchez said she and her clients both had the same initial reaction to the news.

“Naturally it was like, what?” Sanchez said.

After recovering from the news of the fire, she sprung into action finding her clients the perfect new venue, but even with the clock ticking, her main goal was making sure her clients were calm.

“Try not to let it get to you, don’t stress, we’re going to figure it out. And that was the main thing, was just kind of putting them at ease and letting them know that it’s not catastrophic, it’s just a little bit of a shift,” Sanchez said. “We’ll make it work so they can still have the beautiful wedding day that they were dreaming of.”

The fire occurred at the Baron Bluff Building at Burritt on the Mountain, along the exterior wall of the veranda. CEO Leslie Ecklund says most of the damage is from water. Even with necessary cosmetic repairs to come, she says she has one top priority.

“Our number one concern and priority is reaching out to every single person that has an event booked in that building,” Ecklund said.

Sanchez was able to locate and lock down a new venue in less than 24 hours, thanks to the help of a local wedding designer. She said when disaster strikes, the wedding community is there to help.

“Everybody in the wedding community here in the Huntsville and North Alabama area always seems to come together when things like this happen to support those couples so that their not as heavily impacted,” Sanchez said.

Despite the last-minute rearrangements, this couple will hear wedding bells in just 11 short days.

