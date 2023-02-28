Beautiful Tuesday, severe weather threat for Wednesday & Thursday

Good Tuesday morning. Mainly clear skies and cooler temperatures will start off our morning, the breeze overnight has prevented any widespread fog from developing.

Today will be an absolutely fantastic end to the month of February with plenty of sunshine, highs in the middle 70s and very little wind. A few more clouds will push in overnight and will keep Wednesday morning lows a bit more mild in the low to middle 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with more humidity and high temperatures warming into the middle 70s. Isolated to scattered rain showers will be possible through the day with fairly breezy winds from the south gusting to 25 miles per hour.

We have two 48 Developing First Alerts out for the threat of strong to severe storms late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning and again for Thursday night into Friday. Heavy rain showers and stronger thunderstorms will develop and continue into the morning hours Thursday, flash flooding may be possible given the heavy rainfall rates. Showers will continue through the day Thursday with breezy winds and highs reaching the middle 70s. Another round of potentially strong to severe storms will be expected Thursday evening into Friday with all forms of severe weather possible, this is a somewhat “conditional” threat of severe weather and will depend highly on how unstable our atmosphere is and how organized the storms can be.

Rain showers and storms will move off to the east by mid-morning Friday followed by clearing skies and slightly cooler temps in the middle 60s. Good news, the weekend looks sunny and dry with highs in the 50s and 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

