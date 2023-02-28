Deals
Atmore PD: Toddler dies after being left in car

Shawn Rounsavall
Shawn Rounsavall
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - A 2-year-old child died after being left unattended in a car for several hours Monday, according to authorities. The child’s father is now facing a reckless murder charge in connection with the death.

According to the Atmore Police Department, Atmore Community Hospital contacted police around 4:30 p.m. after the father, later identified as Shawn Rounsavall, brought the child to the hospital. The child was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

According to investigators, the toddler was supposed to have been dropped off at a local daycare Monday morning. When Rounsavall went to the daycare that afternoon to pick the child up, he was told the toddler had never been dropped off that morning, authorities said.

Rounsavall then discovered the child in the backseat of the vehicle and rushed him to the hospital.

Rounsavall was arrested and taken to the Escambia County, Ala., Detention Center.

