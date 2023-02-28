Deals
59-year-old Florence man killed after being hit while riding bicycle

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Michael Enlow, 59, was killed when the bicycle he was riding was hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was killed while riding a bicycle on Lauderdale County 8 on Monday.

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Michael Enlow, 59, was killed when the bicycle he was riding was hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe.

Enlow was taken to North Alabama Medical Center where he later died from his injuries on Tuesday. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the incident.

