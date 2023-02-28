48 EXCLUSIVE: Limestone County, Athens City Schools corruption whistleblower speaks out

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - After staying quiet for over three years, the man responsible for shedding light on the corruption in Limestone County and Athens City Schools sat down in an exclusive interview with WAFF 48.

Dr. Mark Isley was terminated from his position as the Executive Director of Operations and Human Resources for Limestone County Schools in Jan. 2020 when officials learned he was working with the FBI.

Five educators were sent to prison in a conspiracy case to defraud the federal government and pocket millions of dollars. It was done by inflating the number of students enrolled in each district’s virtual programs.

“You need to be transparent, this is public money,” said Dr. Isley, “We began to see that we grew by 2000 students and nearly by 100 teachers. Our financials were growing by $11 million in less than 6 months.”

Dr. Isley spent 25 years in education but only two at Limestone County Schools before being fired.

“I didn’t question God, but I just question the fact of ‘Am I in the right state, am I in the right profession?” said Dr. Isley.

Dr. Isley says this could have all been avoided with an amendment to the Student First Act of 2011.

The law was created to improve the quality of public education in Alabama, but Isley says there’s a major flaw. Any educator, despite rank, is subject to termination at will if they have less than three years at an institution. Former Alabama Senator Phil Poole believes these stringent rules could lead to even further corruption.

“For education, every dollar needs to go to the right place. And this was just an obvious fraud, and I just want it all to stop,” said Poole.

Dr. Isley believes a clause needs to be added for whistleblower protection because if not, many teachers could face the same battle he did.

“I promise you the Student First Act of 2011 is being abused, all over the state. It does not discriminate. and we must we must bring it to light,” said Dr. Isley.

The process to change the law requires a Senator or a member(s) of the Legislature to draft an amendment. The drafted amendment would go to a committee. If there is enough support, the amendment is voted upon by the Legislature first and then the Alabama Senate. Lastly, the governor signs it into law.

