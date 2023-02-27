Wind Advisory Monday with scattered showers and storms

Good Monday morning. We are already dealing with some breezy winds to start off the work week this morning, temperatures are very mild in the upper 50s to lower 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Cloud cover will increase and scattered rain showers will develop by the end of the morning commute, have the umbrella with you today. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all counties through 6:00 PM CST, expect sustained winds from the southwest between 10 to 25 miles per hour with occasional wind gusts over 40 miles per hour! Secure any loose outdoor items that may blow away in the wind and also use caution when traveling. Scattered heavier rain showers and isolated storms will be likely through the early afternoon with high temperatures reaching the lower to middle 70s. Showers will end into the late afternoon with cloud cover clearing out quickly this evening, morning lows will be cooler in the middle to upper 40s.

Tuesday will be the best day of the week and a great end to the month of February, skies will be mostly sunny with a light breeze and highs in the middle 70s. The pattern will get far more active for the rest of the work week as widespread rain showers will start to move in by Wednesday. We have the 48 Developing First Alert out for Thursday as more heavy rain showers will be likely along with the threat of some strong to severe storms. The threat for stronger storms and heavy rainfall will continue into early Friday. Locally heavy rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches between Wednesday and Friday will lead to a threat of flooding and flash flooding for the end of the week. Please stay weather aware and keep checking back for the latest forecast.

