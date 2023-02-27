USPS to host career fair March 10

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The United States Post Office will be hosting a career fair at the Haysland Post Office in Huntsville on March 10.

The career fair will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those who attend will have the chance to meet Alabama-Mississippi District management team members and other USPS representatives to learn about delivery jobs.

“The U.S. Postal Service, consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America, is a great place to work. We offer a generous salary and benefits, and job security,” said Alabama-Mississippi District Manager June Martindale said in a statement. “Our career fairs help us build a more stable and empowered workforce.”

The positions available are rural carrier associate and city carrier assistant. The rural carrier associate position pays $19.94/hour and the city carrier assistant position pays $19.33/hour.

