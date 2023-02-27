Deals
Ukraine rally held at Big Spring Park

Speakers discussed Ukraine’s history, Russia’s interest there and the world’s response to the invasion.(KFVS)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday, Big Spring Park was the site of a Ukraine rally called “365 Days of Defending Freedom.”

It was one of more than 50 rallies being held across the country.

“We lost our relatives, we lost everything we had,” said Ukrainian refugee Yulia Bell. “And although we live here in the United States, we’re still Ukrainian in our hearts.”

On the ground, Ukrainian military leaders estimate about 13,000 soldiers and 7,000 civilians have been killed so far. Since the initial invasion, more than 8 million Ukrainians have fled the country as refugees.

One of those refugees is Alina Hnylokas, a Ukrainian refugee who fled Kyiv with her family in May.

“It warms my heart that a lot of people from America from different cultures from different countries are warming up to us,” she said. “Not calling us asylumists, but actually wanting to keep us comfortable, getting us protection, getting us some comfort, and I’m very thankful for that.”

Alina says her home was destroyed during the invasion, but thankfully, where her parents live withstood the Russian assault.

Since coming to Huntsville, she says the hardest part about adjusting to a new country has been finding a job and childcare for her children.

But she credits the Ukrainian community within Huntsville -- as well as some helpful Americans -- with helping her every step of the way.

Among the people at today rally were two Alabama natives Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh. The two made national headlines after being prisoners of war while fighting for Ukraine.

Alex, a US veteran, spoke on his mindset after the initial invasion.

“Immediately in the back of my mind, I knew I needed to go, I knew I needed to help,” he said. “I’m a veteran of the Iraq War and I knew I had some training and experience and knowledge that could be of real help to the Ukrainian people, so I just wanted to do my part for their safety and to stop Putin.”

Even after their release, they continue to show to support for a country with still so much to lose.

