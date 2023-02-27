Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Trooper rescues injured owl found in the middle of highway

Police in Maine said an owl was rescued from the middle of a highway.
Police in Maine said an owl was rescued from the middle of a highway.(Maine State Police)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Maine (Gray News) – An officer in Maine who was helping a driver on the side of a highway went above and beyond to help someone else in need of assistance right after.

The Maine State Police made a post on Facebook saying Trooper Samual Tlumac was assisting a motorist on I-95 near Fairfield on Monday, Feb. 20, when he came across an injured owl in the middle of the highway.

Tlumac placed the owl in an animal carrier before taking it to Warden Services Headquarters in Sydney.

The owl will be cared for at an avian rehabilitation center if needed before being let go.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Tyrese Doughty.
Man accused of killing Huntsville City Schools employee dies
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
One woman was injured in a drive-by shooting at the Elements of Madison apartment complex.
One injured in drive-by shooting at Madison apartment complex
Tim Wyant
Elkmont High: Limestone County School Board accepts resignation of Principal Tim Wyant

Latest News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers questions at an announcement in Mississauga,...
TikTok banned on all Canadian government mobile devices
Investigators tracked down a murder suspect using DNA, a sweet potato, and details from HBO's...
Sweet potato links suspect to cold case murder
FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial...
Fetterman ‘on path to recovery,’ will be out for more weeks
About 1.8 million gallons of liquid waste have been collected from the derailment site,...
Waste shipments resume from Ohio toxic train derailment