SCORES: AHSAA State Basketball Tournament tips off in Birmingham

The AHSAA High School State Basketball Tournament is in Birmingham.
By Carl Prather
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) tipped off the high school basketball state championships on Monday in Birmingham.

The AHSAA State Basketball Tournament will be Feb 27- March 4 at Legacy Arena at The Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex.

Below is the full schedule of games for the week:

Monday

(Winners in bold.)

Class 1A Boys Semifinal

Covenant Christian vs. Florala (47-26)

Autaugaville vs. Oakwood Academy 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A Girls Semifinal

Geneva County vs. Mars Hill Bible 3 p.m.

Cold Springs vs. Lanett 6 p.m.

Class 2A Boys Semifinal

St. Luke’s vs. Mars Hill Bible 4:30 p.m.

Aliceville vs. Sand Rock 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Class 3A Girls Semifinal

Pike County vs. Clements (9 a.m.)

Trinity vs. Susan Moore (Noon

Class 3A Boys Semifinal

Hillcrest-Evergreen vs. Midfield (10:30 a.m.)

Sumter Central vs. Plainview (1:30 p.m.)

Class 4A Girls Semifinal

UMS-Wright vs. Priceville 3 p.m.

Prattville Christian vs. New Hope 6 p.m.

Class 4A Boys Semifinal

Montgomery Catholic vs. Westminster Christian (4:30 p.m.)

Hale County vs. Jacksonville (7:30 p.m.)

Wednesday

Class 6A Girls Semifinal

McGill-Toolen vs. Hazel Green (9 a.m.)

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa vs. Huffman (Noon)

Class 6A Boys Semifinal

McGill-Toolen vs. Buckhorn (10:30 a.m.)

Paul Bryant vs. Mountain Brook (1:30 p.m.)

Class 5A Girls Semifinal

Charles Henderson vs. Pleasant Grove (3 p.m.)

Brewbaker Tech vs. Arab (6 p.m.)

Class 5A Boys Semifinal

Charles Henderson vs. Ramsay (4:30 p.m.)

Valley vs. Scottsboro (7:30 p.m.)

Thursday

Class 7A Girls Semifinals

Prattville vs. Hoover (9 a.m.)

Foley vs. Sparkman (Noon)

CLASS 1A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

4 p.m.

CLASS 1A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP

5:45 p.m.

Friday

CLASS 2A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

9 a.m.

CLASS 2A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP

10:45 a.m.

CLASS 3A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

12:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP

2:15 p.m.

CLASS 4A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

4 p.m.

CLASS 4A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP

5:45 p.m.

Saturday

CLASS 5A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

9 a.m.

CLASS 5A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP

10:45 a.m.

CLASS 6A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

12:30 p.m.

CLASS 6A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP

2:15 p.m.

CLASS 7A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

4 p.m.

