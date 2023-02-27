SCORES: AHSAA State Basketball Tournament tips off in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) tipped off the high school basketball state championships on Monday in Birmingham.
The AHSAA State Basketball Tournament will be Feb 27- March 4 at Legacy Arena at The Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex.
Below is the full schedule of games for the week:
Monday
(Winners in bold.)
Class 1A Boys Semifinal
Covenant Christian vs. Florala (47-26)
Autaugaville vs. Oakwood Academy 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A Girls Semifinal
Geneva County vs. Mars Hill Bible 3 p.m.
Cold Springs vs. Lanett 6 p.m.
Class 2A Boys Semifinal
St. Luke’s vs. Mars Hill Bible 4:30 p.m.
Aliceville vs. Sand Rock 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Class 3A Girls Semifinal
Pike County vs. Clements (9 a.m.)
Trinity vs. Susan Moore (Noon
Class 3A Boys Semifinal
Hillcrest-Evergreen vs. Midfield (10:30 a.m.)
Sumter Central vs. Plainview (1:30 p.m.)
Class 4A Girls Semifinal
UMS-Wright vs. Priceville 3 p.m.
Prattville Christian vs. New Hope 6 p.m.
Class 4A Boys Semifinal
Montgomery Catholic vs. Westminster Christian (4:30 p.m.)
Hale County vs. Jacksonville (7:30 p.m.)
Wednesday
Class 6A Girls Semifinal
McGill-Toolen vs. Hazel Green (9 a.m.)
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa vs. Huffman (Noon)
Class 6A Boys Semifinal
McGill-Toolen vs. Buckhorn (10:30 a.m.)
Paul Bryant vs. Mountain Brook (1:30 p.m.)
Class 5A Girls Semifinal
Charles Henderson vs. Pleasant Grove (3 p.m.)
Brewbaker Tech vs. Arab (6 p.m.)
Class 5A Boys Semifinal
Charles Henderson vs. Ramsay (4:30 p.m.)
Valley vs. Scottsboro (7:30 p.m.)
Thursday
Class 7A Girls Semifinals
Prattville vs. Hoover (9 a.m.)
Foley vs. Sparkman (Noon)
CLASS 1A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP
4 p.m.
CLASS 1A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
5:45 p.m.
Friday
CLASS 2A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP
9 a.m.
CLASS 2A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
10:45 a.m.
CLASS 3A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP
12:30 p.m.
CLASS 3A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
2:15 p.m.
CLASS 4A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP
4 p.m.
CLASS 4A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
5:45 p.m.
Saturday
CLASS 5A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP
9 a.m.
CLASS 5A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
10:45 a.m.
CLASS 6A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP
12:30 p.m.
CLASS 6A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
2:15 p.m.
CLASS 7A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP
4 p.m.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.