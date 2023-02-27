Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Quick, easy hairstyles for the gal on the go

These hairstyles are quick and easy!
By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Ladies, how many of you wake up late, stressed about throwing together your hair and makeup? We’ve all been there.

But we’re letting you in on some tips from the pros for those last minute, running late hair days. The ladies from R&A Hair in Huntsville are showing us some quick and easy looks for every gal on the go.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Tyrese Doughty.
Man accused of killing Huntsville City Schools employee dies
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Tim Wyant
Elkmont High: Limestone County School Board accepts resignation of Principal Tim Wyant
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Baron Bluff Building damaged in Sunday morning fire