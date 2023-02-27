Preds introduce Barry Trotz as new GM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Predators General Manager David Poile announced on Sunday that he is retiring and former head coach Barry Trotz is taking over.

After 26 years, David Poile, the only general manager in Nashville Predators history, will retire at the end of the season. Trotz will be officially introduced on Monday during a press conference at 11 a.m.

Poile will be leaving at the end of June. The Preds said Poile will remain affiliated with the organization as an advisor serving the team’s ownership, its business operations leadership group, and the hockey operations department. This includes the new GM, Trotz.

Trotz, the Predators’ first-ever and winningest head coach, will be taking the reins as general manager on July 1. Trotz will manage all facets of the Predators’ hockey operations department, including the coaching and scouting staff, player procurement, and development, as well as minor league affiliations and operations.

Barry Trotz returns to Smashville pic.twitter.com/2uUVYTd7Zo — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) February 27, 2023

Trotz will work as an advisor for Poile and his management team over the next four months to make sure there is a smooth, stable, and efficient transition as he takes over following the 2023 NHL Draft, which will be hosted at the Bridgestone Arena on June 28 through the 29th.

Trotz spent 15 seasons in Nashville. He joined the Predators on Aug. 6, 1997, and was hired by Poile to help lead the team. Trotz has since been the head coach for the Washington Capitals, with whom he won a Stanley Cup, and the New York Islanders.

“My heart has been in Nashville since that first season in 1998-99. I believe our team and our fanbase have developed a relationship that is very unique in sports today, and I am excited to be returning home to the organization and the city where I held my first head coaching job in the NHL.”

Poile is the NHL’s winningest GM and a U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member. The Preds have made the playoffs 15 times under his watch. He joined the Predators on July 9, 1997. Poile was hired after working as general manager of the Washington Capitals by then owner and chairman Craig Leipold.

Poile released the following statement:

“This is a decision that is best for me personally and best for the Nashville Predators,” Poile said. “For the Predators, I believe it is time for a new voice and a new direction. I am proud of the foundation we have put in place in our hockey operations, investing in and improving every area of the department. This is the right time for someone else to move our franchise forward. I am incredibly proud of everything the Predators organization has accomplished in my time here - all the wins, our appearance in the Stanley Cup Final and winning the Presidents’ Trophy, but I am most proud of helping develop SMASHVILLE into one of the best hockey markets in the National Hockey League. And, while I will always be fiercely proud of those accomplishments, I will remain committed in my new role to help us achieve our ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup. I would like to thank all the players, coaches, trainers and scouts I have had the pleasure of working with; all of the employees in the organization’s history; Craig Leipold, Tom Cigarran, Herb Fritch, Sean Henry; and all of our owners. Their dedication and commitment to the Predators and the growth of the game in Middle Tennessee has been unparalleled. Most of all, I want to thank our fans for making the Predators a piece of the fabric of Nashville, transforming our city into SMASHVILLE. I appreciate all the passion and support over the last 25 years.”

Poile: I’ve had the only job I have ever wanted for 51 years. How lucky am I?#Preds pic.twitter.com/CUjVhHa7E6 — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) February 27, 2023

