Predators make big roster move ahead of NHL trade deadline

A new GM and two trades rounded out a busy weekend for the Preds.
Nashville Predators logo
Nashville Predators logo
By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators made big roster moves ahead of the March 3rd NHL trade deadline, which included trading Tanner Jeannot to Tampa Bay.

The Predators made the announcement around 6 p.m. that Jeannot would not be playing the game in Arizona due to trade-related reasons.

The trade sends Jeannot to Tampa Bay and brings defenseman Cal Foot to Nashville, along with five draft picks between now and 2025.

In another trade, the Preds announced the team acquired Isaac Ratcliffe from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for future considerations.

Ratcliffe, 24, was selected 35th overall in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft and has appeared in 10 games for the Flyers.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Nashville Preds GM David Poile to retire; former coach Barry Trotz to become GM

Both roster moves came after the announcement that Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced he would be retiring and will be replaced by former coach Barry Trotz.

