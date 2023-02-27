Deals
Power outage impacting traffic lights on Governors Drive, Whitesburg Drive

Huntsville Police Department
By Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has confirmed that a power outage is impacting major roads in the Huntsville area.

The lights at Governors Drive at the Calfornia Street and Madison Street intersection and the light at Whitesburg Drive and Bob Wallace Ave. are out due to the outage, officials say.

The lights at Governors Drive at the Calfornia Street and Madison Street intersection and the light at Whitesburg Drive and Bob Wallace Ave. are out due to the outage, officials say.(WAFF)

HPD is asking that motorists use these intersections as four-way stops until power is restored.

