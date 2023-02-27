Deals
One injured in drive-by shooting at Madison apartment complex

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - One woman was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Madison late Sunday night.

According to officials with the Madison Police Department, a woman was shot in a drive-by shooting around 11 p.m. Sunday at the Elements of Madison apartments. Police believe the suspect was driving a white Nissan sedan.

Witnesses of the shooting say they were surprised by the shooting because they did not hear anything leading up to the shooting and because the area is normally quiet.

