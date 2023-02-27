Deals
The Nerdettes: Alabama’s all-girl robotics team

A group of high school girls in Alabama are crushing robotics competitions.
By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A group of high school girls is crushing the competition with their robots and bright pink outfits. If Elle Woods were to ditch the law degree and move to STEM, she would probably join The Nerdettes.

The Nerdettes is an all-girl robotics team from different high schools around Huntsville. With a lot of guys in the competition, girls were rarely represented. So, one young woman started her own group, breaking stereotypes and records by the second.

Now, the Nerdettes pull up to the competition with their pink robot, matching pink shirts, pink hats, bows and everything in-between. But they don’t just arrive in style, they often place 1 and 2nd place in their competitions and even represented Alabama in the world competition last year.

To learn more about The Nerdettes or even join the team, visit nerdettehsv.com.

