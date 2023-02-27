Is your kid interested in hunting? Ducks Unlimited Greenwing Day is sure to help

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Ducks Unlimited is hosting Greenwing Day on March 4 to teach young hunters in Alabama some of the basics.

The Ducks Unlimited Greenwing Program is a group for younger members of Ducks Unlimited. Joining Ducks Unlimited means participating in the conservation, restoration and management of wetlands and other habits in the United States. Kids who participate will get to see retriever demonstrations, learn how to shoot bow and arrows, learn more about conservation and everything in between.

Tickets are $15 for kids 16 and under, or register your family for $30. Lunch is provided and each participant also gets a goodie bag!

The March 4 event will be 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. The Witt House in Priceville. To learn more and register, visit ducks.org/alabama/events.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.