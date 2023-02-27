Deals
Hollywood woman killed in head-on collision in Jackson Co.

(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A car crash on Feb. 24 in Jackson County has claimed the life of a 60-year-old Hollywood woman.

Jo Ann Mitchell was critically injured when her 2016 Ford Fiesta collided head-on with Jairon Rene Tzun Vicnete’s 2014 Toyota Tundra.

Mitchell was transported to Huntsville Hospital where she later died from her injuries on Sunday. At this time Vicente’s condition is unknown.

The crash happened on U.S. 72 near mile marker 146 in Jackson County. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.

