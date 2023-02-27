First Alert Forecast We now have a Developing 48 First Alert for Wednesday and Thursday so enjoy the beautiful weather and highs in the 70s Tuesday. A very warm and unstable airmass will shift north throughout the afternoon on Wednesday. Temperatures will get close to 80 degrees by 3pm. We expect widespread storms with gusty winds and heavy rain to develop Wednesday evening but we are also watching to potential for scattered strong to severe storms to develop Wednesday afternoon. All modes of severe weather will be possible if the afternoon storms develop. Overnight into Thursday morning locally heavy rain will become the primary threat with flash flooding possible through the Thursday morning commute. Thursday afternoon should be fairly quite with only a few isolated showers or storms. The main threat for severe weather Thursday will most likely develop after 9pm. A fast moving squall line is forecast to race to the east overnight into the early morning hours on Friday. Damaging straight line winds and heavy rain will be the primary threat but we could also see some spin-up tornadoes given the high shear within this line. Flash flooding could be an issue again for the Friday morning commute. The storms will pass during the middle of the morning and the wind will pick up from the northwest at 20-35 mph. A cool but dry afternoon is forecast for Friday at this time. The weekend looks seasonal and dry for right now. Keep checking back for the latest information regarding the development of our active weather that begins Wednesday afternoon.

4 Day Forecast (None)