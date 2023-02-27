Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Events start Monday ahead of Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee

The Edmund Pettus Bridge today
The Edmund Pettus Bridge today
By Bethany Davis and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several events have been planned ahead of the upcoming annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma, which commemorates Bloody Sunday and the Selma to Montgomery March.

The Bridge Crossing Jubilee is a reenactment that honors the civil rights activists who were beaten while trying to march to Montgomery in 1965. This year will mark 58 years since Bloody Sunday and the Selma-to-Montgomery march.

Every year, the week is packed with events and activities which will begin on Monday with non-violence training at the Selma Center for non-violence, truth & reconciliation. Thursday the annual mass meeting at Tabernacle Church, scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Friday ramps up with the children’s sojourn, an education summit, a golf tournament, and a film screening. Saturday is packed with a parade and street festival, several seminars, and the miss jubilee pageant.

All events will lead up to Sunday’s annual unity breakfast, church service, and the walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

For more information on the schedule of events, visit this website.

The city of Selma continues to work to clean up following January’s severe weather The deadline to apply for FEMA individual assistance is March 16. Individual assistance provides grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

The Black Belt Community Foundation will be setting up the Selma rebuild and recovery fund, as well as a Communities Helping Communities fund to support areas like Hale, Greene, and Sumter counties that were also impacted by the January 12 storms. If you are interested in donating, head over to this website.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can apply for disaster assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov by calling 800-621-3362 or using the FEMA App. The FEMA disaster declaration fact sheet can be viewed here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Tyrese Doughty.
Man accused of killing Huntsville City Schools employee dies
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Tim Wyant
Elkmont High: Limestone County School Board accepts resignation of Principal Tim Wyant
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Baron Bluff Building damaged in Sunday morning fire
Sugar Creek 5th graders sick, nauseous after eating food served at school
Sugar Creek Elementary parent speaks out after child gets sick from eating school lunch

Latest News

A dog was killed in a house fire in Huntsville Monday morning.
Dog killed in Huntsville house fire Monday
Source: WBRC video
Statewide autism conference focused on expanded insights on ASD
Calera shooting leaves multiple injured
Shooting in Calera injures 3 bystanders, suspect in custody
One woman was injured in a drive-by shooting at the Elements of Madison apartment complex.
One injured in drive-by shooting at Madison apartment complex