Dog killed in Huntsville house fire Monday

A dog was killed in a house fire in Huntsville Monday morning.
A dog was killed in a house fire in Huntsville Monday morning.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One dog was killed and another was injured in a house fire that occurred in Huntsville Monday morning.

Three people were displaced because of a fire in the 900 block of Park Lane Street Monday.

The dog that survived the fire was saved by firefighters with Huntsville Fire and Rescue.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue says it is tough to tell how bad the damage is and it is undetermined if the home is a total loss.

