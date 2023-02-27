Deadly Hazel Green shooting victim identified

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one person died as a result of a shooting in Hazel Green on Friday evening on Sublimity Court.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the 56-year-old victim died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Anthony Dudley.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gavin Boesch and charged him with murder. Boesch is being held at the Madison County Detention Facility without bond.

