Cloudy & Mild Overnight | Windy Tomorrow With Scattered Storms

Cloudy conditions have stuck with us this afternoon, but despite all of the cloud cover, high temperatures have managed to make it into the mid and upper 60s in most locations. Some clearing with a few peeks of sunshine will be possible as we head into the early evening, but clouds will fill back in quickly overnight. This along with breezy winds shifting back out of the south will keep overnight lows even warmer in the mid 50s to low 60s through Monday morning.

A storm system developing out to our west will bring windy conditions to the region by daybreak Monday and continue into the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for all counties from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with sustained wind speeds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts as high as 40+ mph. We’ll be tracking scattered showers and a few storms ahead of a cold front approaching the Valley by the early morning commute, but we are not expecting severe storms. The better severe threat will stay to our north; however, we still could see isolated heavy downpours at times and damaging non thunderstorm related wind gusts as the front pushes west to east across the area. Showers and storms will taper off by the late afternoon hours and winds will start calming down likely after sunset with cooler air filtering behind the front through Tuesday morning. Expect overnight lows to dip into the mid and upper 40s with plenty of sunshine in store on Tuesday. Highs will stay warm and return to the low and mid 70s.

After a sunny and warm Tuesday, rain chances return on Wednesday and ramp up through the rest of the work week. Rain will be heavy at times, and we are closely monitoring a threat for strong to severe storms late Thursday into Friday. We have a 48 First Alert in effect for Thursday and all modes of severe weather are possible at this time. Please continue to check the forecast regularly as we finetune specifics regarding intensity and timing. We’ll be trending drier and cooler for your next upcoming weekend.

