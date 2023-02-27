Deals
American Car Center shutters all locations

American Car Center has closed all of its locations including the Eastern Blvd. dealership in...
American Car Center has closed all of its locations including the Eastern Blvd. dealership in Montgomery.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSFA) - Used car company American Car Center on Friday abruptly closed all of its dealerships across several states.

According to WMC, nearly 300 workers were terminated at company’s headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee. Companywide, employees reportedly learned the news via email from the retailer’s president and CEO just hours before the shutdown.

The company, which allowed customers to get approved quickly regardless of credit history, sought financing to continue operations a day before the announcement, the station reported.

In Alabama, ACC operated dealerships in Birmingham, Dothan, Florence, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Pelham and Tuscaloosa. There was activity at the Montgomery site on Monday but calls to the dealership were unsuccessful.

As of Monday afternoon, ACC’s website remains active and appears to let make payments through American Financial.

York Capital Management, a New York-based hedge fund business and owner of American Car Center, did not respond to a request for comment.

