Alabama folklore: Have you seen Bigfoot or the Alabama White Thang?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Rumors have it, back in the ‘70s, a tall, hairy, monstrous looking creature trekked through the Huntsville area. Was it an animal? A person? Or just someone’s wild imagination?

Many claimed it was Bigfoot.

It was 1971 when many people reported they saw Bigfoot in the hills of north Alabama. Calls and reports were made within just a few months of one another. There have been claims since then as well, but not like the amount people saw in 1971.

But Bigfoot isn’t the only creature known to roam around these woods. People say the Alabama White Thang (yes, thang) has been haunting folks since the early 1900s. Residents around north Alabama have described a scary creature more than 7 feet tall and covered in thick white hair. Think of an albino Bigfoot.

But its large size doesn’t slow it down. Those who claim to have seen it say the monster comes at you fast with a high-pitch scream.

Our advice if you ever see something that resembles one of these mythical creatures?

Run.

For more Alabama folklore and history, keep up with author and history buff, Kelly Kazek.

