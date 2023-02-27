Deals
12-year-old shot, killed at birthday party in Wisconsin

A boy is dead and another child is injured after a shooting Saturday during a child's birthday party. (Source: WDJT/CNN)
By WDJT staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WDJT) - A Wisconsin 12-year-old is dead, and another child is injured after a shooting at a birthday party over the weekend.

This Milwaukee-area community is searching for answers.

“I don’t even know what could a 12-year-old possibly do to get killed,” said Damein Shiabazz, whose niece and two grandsons were at the party.

The death of a boy Saturday has many in the area reeling from the loss.

“They just some kids celebrating a 17-year-old girl’s birthday party, and she really didn’t get a chance to celebrate because she’s probably devastated right now, you know?” Shiabazz said.

While officials haven’t released exact details yet, he said he believes the dispute broke out over a pair of designer glasses.

“It’s supposed to be a kid’s party. Why are you bringing a gun to a kid’s party?” Shiabazz said.

According to Bug N Out Lounge owner Amy Thompson, the party took place in a hall upstairs that she rents out with no age limit.

“Parents were here and her aunt. At the front door, they were frisking people, patting them down, making sure no one was coming in with anything. There was guidance up here,” Thompson said.

“You getting checked at the door, but it’s also people sneaking other people in through back doors or whatever,” Shiabazz said.

Both said they’re sending condolences to the victim’s family and hope something changes before more kids get hurt.

“I’m very sorry that this happened, I just, I hope that they catch these kids. I don’t know what’s going on with kids nowadays that you can’t throw a birthday party,” Thompson said.

Police said they are still investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WDJT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

