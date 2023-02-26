Sugar Creek Elementary parent speaks out after child gets sick from eating school lunch

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Imagine coming home from work to find out your 5th grader hasn’t made it home from school. School staff hasn’t contacted you, but you call them first looking for answers.

Only to find out your child, along with 25 other kids had gotten sick from eating their school lunch.

“The way I see it, if I wouldn’t have called the school to find out where my daughter was, would I have even known known she got sick from raw chicken,” the parent said.

A parent I spoke with -- who wanted to remain anonymous -- tells me their child never made it home because they got sick on the bus after school.

Thankfully, their child never had to go to the hospital because of their illness.

“I was going to call the doctor Friday, but with -- I’m guessing, with all the kids that got sick, I couldn’t get a hold of the doctor.”

The Alabama Department of Public Health is now stepping in to find out exactly how the children from Sugar Creek got sick.

Other parents have told us they’ve sent in stool samples from their kids to state health officials for testing. The food that had been served to the students has also been sent to state labs for bacteria testing.

At Sugar Creek, their most recent health department inspection happened in mid-January.

When I spoke an official with ADPH, I was told investigations into food-borne illness could take about a week to complete.

