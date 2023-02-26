Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

NYC thieves stealing Apple headphones off victims’ heads

The noise-canceling devices currently retail for $549 a piece.
The noise-canceling devices currently retail for $549 a piece.(Apple via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Listen up! At least 21 people in New York City have had their fancy Apple headphones stolen right off their heads by a roving team of moped-riding bandits, police say.

The thefts started on Jan. 28 and have typically involved four people on two mopeds riding up to victims from behind, snatching their Apple AirPods Max headphones and then speeding off. The noise-canceling devices currently retail for $549 a piece.

The sonic swipers have struck all over Manhattan, including one incident in Central Park, with victims ranging in age from 18 to 41, police said. The bulk of the thefts happened in mid-to-late afternoon. Five headphones were stolen on Feb. 8 and eight were taken on Feb. 18.

The thieves remain at large, and no arrests have been made.

Police this week released a photo of suspects riding mopeds and a video showing one of them getting off a moped carrying two AirPod Max headphones and walking into Washington Square Park.

Unlike AirPods and AirPods Pro, which are small and fit inside the ear, AirPods Max headphones rest over the ears and have an adjustable headband connecting the right and left sides.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Tyrese Doughty.
Man accused of killing HCS employee dies
Boesch was arrested and charged with murder.
Hazel Green murder suspect arrested
ADPH warns of the contagious norovirus in Alabama
Alabama Department of Public Health warns of contagious norovirus
Tim Wyant
Elkmont High: Limestone County School Board accepts resignation of Principal Tim Wyant
Mike Blakely
Ex-Limestone County Sheriff turns himself in at the Franklin County Jail

Latest News

A California driver crashes into a Girl Scout stand.
DUI suspect crashes into Girl Scout cookie stand
A California driver crashes into a Girl Scout stand.
DUI suspect crashes into Girl Scout stand
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Baron Bluff Building damaged in Sunday morning fire
CDC has issued a warning over an increase in a drug-resistant bacteria.
CDC issues warning about increase of drug-resistant bacteria