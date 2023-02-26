Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Montgomery Motor Speedway to hold 59th annual Alabama 200

Montgomery Motor Speedway will hold the 59th annual Alabama 200 "Hunt for the BEAR" on Mar. 4.
Montgomery Motor Speedway will hold the 59th annual Alabama 200 "Hunt for the BEAR" on Mar. 4.(Montgomery Motor Speedway)
By James Hayes
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 59th annual Alabama 200 “Hunt for the BEAR” will take place on Mar. 4 at Montgomery Motor Speedway, with the gates opening at 4 p.m., and will feature some of the greatest Pro Late Model drivers in the nation.

Throughout the event’s rich history, MMS and race fans have seen many racing legends win the race, such as Bobby and Donnie Allison, Richard Petty, Red Farmer, and Chase Elliott.

Last year’s race was capped off with a victory by Hunter Robbins, who broke a seven-year winless streak in the Alabama 200. Robbins gambled at the race’s midway point and elected not to pit during a caution on lap 109.

The gamble paid off when a late race caution flag came out, allowing Robbins to get a fresh set of tires with only 38 laps remaining. Robbins then gained 13 positions and was in an excellent starting spot for the race’s final restart. Robbins, with fresher tires, was able to overtake the race leader, and the local driver was finally able to get the victory in the coveted “Hunt for the BEAR” race.

Entries for this season’s race feature many drivers from all over the southeast but as far as Michigan.

The night will also feature Street Stock racing along with the Modifieds of Mayhem tour, which will race in the “Hunt for the BEAR 59.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Tyrese Doughty.
Man accused of killing Huntsville City Schools employee dies
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Tim Wyant
Elkmont High: Limestone County School Board accepts resignation of Principal Tim Wyant
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Baron Bluff Building damaged in Sunday morning fire
Sugar Creek 5th graders sick, nauseous after eating food served at school
Sugar Creek Elementary parent speaks out after child gets sick from eating school lunch

Latest News

48 Hoops
48 Hoops Feb. 23, 2023
The AHSAA High School State Basketball tournament begins February 27- March 4
AHSAA State Basketball Tournament begins Monday
Tony Vitello
Baseball coach Tony Vitello suspended for Dayton weekend games
Priceville girls win 4A Northwest region title
Bulldogs, Wildcats, Bears advance to State