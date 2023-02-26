Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Jets acquire Niederreiter from Predators for 2nd round pick

The Winnipeg Jets acquired forward Nino Niederreiter from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft
Nashville's Nino Niederreiter, right, celebrates with Nashville's Eeli Tolvanen after scoring...
Nashville's Nino Niederreiter, right, celebrates with Nashville's Eeli Tolvanen after scoring his sides second goal during the NHL hockey game between San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators played in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets acquired forward Nino Niederreiter from the Nashville Predators on Saturday in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The 30-year-old Niederreiter had 18 goals and 10 assists over 56 games for the Predators this season.

He has totaled 199 goals and 197 assists over 788 career NHL games with Nashville, the New York Islanders, Minnesota and Carolina. Niederreiter also has 15 goals and 15 assists in 82 career playoff games.

Niederreiter, selected No. 5 overall by the Islanders in the 2010 NHL Draft, also represented Switzerland at the 2010 world junior hockey championship and the 2014 Winter Olympics.

___

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Most Read

Cameron Tyrese Doughty.
Man accused of killing HCS employee dies
Boesch was arrested and charged with murder.
Hazel Green murder suspect arrested
ADPH warns of the contagious norovirus in Alabama
Alabama Department of Public Health warns of contagious norovirus
Tim Wyant
Elkmont High: Limestone County School Board accepts resignation of Principal Tim Wyant
Mike Blakely
Ex-Limestone County Sheriff turns himself in at the Franklin County Jail

Latest News

Alabama Forward Nick Pringle (23) takes a shot against Arkansas at Coleman Coliseum in...
No. 2 Alabama wins, led by Miller after week of questions
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks after she is sworn in as the 54th Governor of Alabama during a...
Alabama governor says state will resume executions
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) drives against South Carolina forward Gregory Jackson II...
Alabama faces questions after more details on fatal shooting
In March, state lawmakers could debate a bill that would significantly cut the amount of "good...
Bill to change ‘good time’ law named for slain deputy