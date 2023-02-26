Deals
Dense fog and clouds today. Windy with showers Monday

First Alert Weather
A Dense Fog Advisory issued for the area through mid-morning. Visibility reduced to less than a...
A Dense Fog Advisory issued for the area through mid-morning. Visibility reduced to less than a ¼ miles. Cloudy for the afternoon. High temps in the 60s. Cloudy and breezy tonight, around 60°. A Wind Advisory for Monday. Gusts to 40-45 mph. Showers likely, especially during the morning. High temps in the 70s. After a sunny and warm Tuesday, a chance for rain Wednesday through Friday. Rain will be heavy at times. Thunderstorms possible Thursday and Friday. High temps around 70° for all three days. Saturday, mainly sunny and cooler. Mid to upper 50s. Sunday, more sun and nice. Low 60s. Rain returns the following Monday and Tuesday.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
A Dense Fog Advisory issued for the area through mid-morning. Visibility reduced to less than a ¼ miles. Cloudy for the afternoon. High temps in the 60s. Cloudy and breezy tonight, around 60°. A Wind Advisory for Monday. Gusts to 40-45 mph. Showers likely, especially during the morning. High temps in the 70s. After a sunny and warm Tuesday, a chance for rain Wednesday through Friday. Rain will be heavy at times. Thunderstorms possible Thursday and Friday. High temps around 70° for all three days. Saturday, mainly sunny and cooler. Mid to upper 50s. Sunday, more sun and nice. Low 60s. Rain returns the following Monday and Tuesday.

