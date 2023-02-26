Deals
Dense fog and clouds today, windy with showers Monday

WAFF 48 Meteorologist, Jeff Desnoyers has a look at your forecast.
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Dense Fog Advisory issued for the area through mid-morning. Visibility reduced to less than a ¼ mile. Expect cloudy conditions for the afternoon with high temperatures in the 60s.

Cloudy and breezy tonight, around 60°.

A Wind Advisory for Monday, with gusts to 40-45 mph. Showers likely, especially during the morning. High temperatures in the 70s.

After a sunny and warm Tuesday, a chance for rain Wednesday through Friday. Rain will be heavy at times. Thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday. High temperatures around 70° for all three days.

Saturday, mainly sunny and cooler in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday, more sun and nice overall with temperatures in the low 60s.

Rain returns the following Monday and Tuesday.

