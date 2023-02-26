Baron Bluff Building damaged in Sunday morning fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The event building at Burritt on the Mountain was damaged in a fire Sunday night.

According to an official with Huntsville Fire and Rescue, crews arrived on the scene of the fire around 2:30 a.m.

An official with Huntsville Fire and Rescue says that five trucks were dispatched to the Baron Bluff Building. The official also said there were no injuries.

At this time the cause of the fire is under investigation.

