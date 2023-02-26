Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Baron Bluff Building damaged in Sunday morning fire

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Fire at Pike County Detention Center(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The event building at Burritt on the Mountain was damaged in a fire Sunday night.

According to an official with Huntsville Fire and Rescue, crews arrived on the scene of the fire around 2:30 a.m.

An official with Huntsville Fire and Rescue says that five trucks were dispatched to the Baron Bluff Building. The official also said there were no injuries.

At this time the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Tyrese Doughty.
Man accused of killing HCS employee dies
Boesch was arrested and charged with murder.
Hazel Green murder suspect arrested
ADPH warns of the contagious norovirus in Alabama
Alabama Department of Public Health warns of contagious norovirus
Tim Wyant
Elkmont High: Limestone County School Board accepts resignation of Principal Tim Wyant
Mike Blakely
Ex-Limestone County Sheriff turns himself in at the Franklin County Jail

Latest News

WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Michael Irvin, Jr. Shooting: 4 years since Irvin was killed in Decatur home
These classrooms at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire could soon become housing for veterans.
Board of education requests $984 million increase for upcoming budget
Sugar Creek 5th graders sick, nauseous after eating food served at school
Sugar Creek Elementary parent speaks out after child gets sick from eating school lunch
A man accused of shooting and killing someone in Hazel Green Friday night has been arrested.
Hazel Green murder suspect arrested