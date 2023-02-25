Showers & cool today. Mostly cloudy & mild tomorrow.

Scattered showers through a 3 P.M. Temps near 60°. Cloudy tonight, a few showers late. Mid-50s Sunday, a brief shwoer early, otherwise mostly cloudy and mild. Near 70°. Windy with showers, possibly a thunderstorm Monday. Temps in the 70s. After a dry and warm Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms late-day/evening and overnight for Wednesday. High temps both days in the 70s. Potential for heavy rain both Thursday and Friday. Rain will taper off early Saturday morning. Dry Sunday. High temps in the 60s Thursday through Sunday.

