Showers and cool today, mostly cloudy and mild tomorrow

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Expect scattered showers through 3 P.M. and temperatures near 60°.

Cloudy tonight, a few showers late.

As for the Sunday forecast, temps will hover in the mid-50s, with a brief shower early on in the day. Otherwise, you can expect mild and mostly cloudy conditions near 70°.

For next week, windy with showers, possibly a thunderstorm on Monday. Temperatures in the 70s.

After a dry and warm Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms late in the day and evening, and overnight for Wednesday. High temps both days in the 70s.

Potential for heavy rain both Thursday and Friday. Rain will taper off early Saturday morning. Dry Sunday. High temps in the 60s Thursday through Sunday.

