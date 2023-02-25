Deals
Rain Winds Down This Evening | Drier & Warmer Sunday Ahead

By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
We’ve been dealing with scattered showers throughout the afternoon with temperatures ranging from the low to upper 50s. Expect showers to gradually wind down into your evening hours with mainly dry conditions overnight into Sunday morning. Cloud cover will be sticking around and will keep overnight lows on the milder side in the low to mid 50s.

As for the Sunday forecast, a brief shower will be possible early on in the day. Otherwise, you can expect mild and mostly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the mid and upper 60s.

For next week, expect windy conditions with scattered showers and storms on Monday. Some storms that develop could become on the strong side capable of producing damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall, but we are not expecting severe weather. Temperatures will stay well above average in the 70s and we should see rain start tapering off by the late afternoon will cooler conditions filtering in by Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will be dipping in the mid and upper 40s with afternoon highs on Tuesday back in the low to mid 70s.

After a dry and warm Tuesday, rain chances will return and ramp up as we head into Wednesday and likely through the end of the work week. We are watching for the potential for heavy rain both Thursday and Friday, and for the threat of strong to severe storms. Stay tuned for further updates regarding the extended forecast!

