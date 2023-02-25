New details emerge in child porn arrest
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman Police Department arrested a man on child pornography charges from an incident at Walmart.
Officials say the incident happened on Feb. 4 at the south Cullman Walmart. Ethan Richardson, 25 was charged with:
- Production of Child Pornography
- Possession of Child Pornography
- Aggravated Criminal Surveillance.
According to officials, Richardson is a Walmart employee.
Court documents state that Richardson possessed obscene matter containing a visual depiction of a person under the age of 17. The records also show the minor was just four years old.
According to the court documents, Richardson possessed, filmed, printed and recorded a minor engaged in sexual acts.
