New details emerge in child porn arrest

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman Police Department arrested a man on child pornography charges from an incident at Walmart.

Officials say the incident happened on Feb. 4 at the south Cullman Walmart. Ethan Richardson, 25 was charged with:

Production of Child Pornography

Possession of Child Pornography

Aggravated Criminal Surveillance.

According to officials, Richardson is a Walmart employee.

Court documents state that Richardson possessed obscene matter containing a visual depiction of a person under the age of 17. The records also show the minor was just four years old.

According to the court documents, Richardson possessed, filmed, printed and recorded a minor engaged in sexual acts.

