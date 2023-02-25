Deals
New details emerge in child porn arrest

25-year-old Ethan Richardson, a Walmart employee is charged with production and possession of child pornography
By Javon Williams and Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman Police Department arrested a man on child pornography charges from an incident at Walmart.

Officials say the incident happened on Feb. 4 at the south Cullman Walmart. Ethan Richardson, 25 was charged with:

  • Production of Child Pornography
  • Possession of Child Pornography
  • Aggravated Criminal Surveillance.

According to officials, Richardson is a Walmart employee.

Court documents state that Richardson possessed obscene matter containing a visual depiction of a person under the age of 17. The records also show the minor was just four years old.

According to the court documents, Richardson possessed, filmed, printed and recorded a minor engaged in sexual acts.

