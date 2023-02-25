Murder investigation underway in Hazel Green

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one person has died as a result of a shooting in Hazel Green on Friday evening on Sublimity Court.

Officials have one person in custody and say there is no threat to the area.

Investigators are on the scene processing the scene and speaking with witnesses.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

