Hazel Green murder suspect arrested

Boesch was arrested and charged with murder.(Madison County Sherriff's Office)
By Javon Williams and Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one person has died as a result of a shooting in Hazel Green on Friday evening on Sublimity Court.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the 56-year-old victim died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gavin Boesch and charged him with murder. Boesch is being held at the Madison County Detention Facility without bond.

