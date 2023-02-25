Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Board of education requests $984 million for upcoming budget

Alabama board of education asking for millions for 2024 budget
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The State Board of Education submitted its budget proposal to lawmakers this week.

They are requesting $984 million dollars. State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey said they began thinking about their requests this past summer.

There are two main things driving cost: inflation and wanting to invest in their people.

“We depend on our teachers, our school resource officers, our administrators, our counselors, our librarians to take care of children and to manage schools. And we just feel like we need more adults working in schools with children now. And that’s about 80% of our funds, goes to pay for adults,” said Dr. Mackey.

The areas where the state is looking to provide more funding include teacher supplies, school safety, college /career readiness and hiring more teachers, counselors and administrators. The main focus is on early reading and early math.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Wyant
Elkmont High: Limestone County School Board accepts resignation of Principal Tim Wyant
ADPH warns of the contagious norovirus in Alabama
Alabama Department of Public Health warns of contagious norovirus
Mike Blakely
Ex-Limestone County Sheriff turns himself in at the Franklin County Jail
Boesch was arrested and charged with murder.
Hazel Green murder suspect arrested
Cameron Tyrese Doughty.
Man accused of killing HCS employee dies

Latest News

Boesch was arrested and charged with murder.
Hazel Green murder suspect arrested
Ethan Richardson, 25
New details emerge in child porn arrest
Mike Blakely
Ex-Limestone County Sheriff turns himself in at the Franklin County Jail
Officials speak on next step for ex-Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely