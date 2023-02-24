Von Braun Astronomical Society seeking upgrades to Monte Sano observatory

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville astronomy group is asking for help in making upgrades to an observatory at Monte Sano State Park.

The Von Braun Astronomical Society wants to update the over-70-year-old observatory. The facility was originally built for amateur astronomers but has since grown and opened to the public.

Society officials say the biggest concern at this time is the facility’s bathroom. It has remained mostly unchanged since it was built in the 1950s.

Director Alexandra Hall says that this bathroom is hardly accessible to visitors. The hallway is extremely narrow, and the bathroom itself is non-compliant with current ADA standards.

”We’ve found that we’ve become more and more limited by just having a single bathroom stall on site,” Hall said.

“Particularly as it’s not ADA accessible. It’s really unfriendly if you’ve got a family with kids or if you have any kind of mobility issues. It seems like one of the better options would be one of those toilet trailers you know the kinds of things that you find at events.”

Observatory Photo from VBAS (VBAS)

Hall has asked Huntsville officials for recommendations on how to solve the bathroom issue.

“We’ve had a conversation with Parks and Rec here in the city and they’ve started to see if they could find anything that would be small enough for us.”

The bathroom on site is just one of many concerns regarding society. Hall also says that a lack of volunteers has prevented them from operating regularly.

”The observatory and planetarium are only open right now on a Saturday evening and that is limited because we are entirely volunteer-run,” Hall continued. “Of course, as we grow, and people can become members and volunteer themselves, we would love to be able to open on another evening a week.”

Anyone interested in volunteering with the society or making a donation toward the observatory can visit the VBAS website.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.