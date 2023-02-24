Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Town Creek woman killed in single-vehicle crash

(Storyblocks)
By Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A car accident on Friday morning in Colbert County claimed the life of a Town Creek woman.

Sonday McCutchen, 55 was critically injured when the 2009 Ford Fusion she was driving left the road and struck a tree. She was transported to Hellen Keller Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The crash happened on Alabama 184, approximately 10 miles east of Muscle Shoals.

Officials say she was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Wyant
Elkmont High: Limestone County School Board accepts resignation of Principal Tim Wyant
ADPH warns of the contagious norovirus in Alabama
Alabama Department of Public Health warns of contagious norovirus
Gary Graham.
Limestone Co. man arrested for alleged financial exploitation of his mother
New ruling on guns in Madison County civil case
Hazel Green woman awarded $1.4M in court settlement after being hit by stray bullet
Michael Fuson, 27
Hartselle man arrested on rape, sodomy charges

Latest News

Jackson Co. Sheriff of 12 years set to retire
Jackson Co. Sheriff of 12 years set to retire
The right coverage can make a huge difference in what comes out of your pocket in a bad...
Financial Friday: The importance of commercial auto insurance
The funds total $8.7 million and will be distributed to qualified applicants, according to the...
Funds awarded to assist Alabama residents with water bills
The Huntsville City Council approved a resolution authorizing the City of Huntsville to join...
City of Huntsville joins state in settlement agreements with opioid manufacturers, distributers