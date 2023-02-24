Town Creek woman killed in single-vehicle crash

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A car accident on Friday morning in Colbert County claimed the life of a Town Creek woman.

Sonday McCutchen, 55 was critically injured when the 2009 Ford Fusion she was driving left the road and struck a tree. She was transported to Hellen Keller Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The crash happened on Alabama 184, approximately 10 miles east of Muscle Shoals.

Officials say she was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.