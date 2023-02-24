Deals
Save during Alabama’s severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s spring severe weather season is approaching, and now is the time to prepare and save.

The Alabama Department of Revenue will offer tax relief during the state’s 12th annual severe weather holiday.

Beginning Friday, February 24 at 12:01 a.m. and ending Sunday, February 26 at midnight, consumers can buy certain severe weather preparedness items free of state sales tax. Local sales tax may still apply.

“Less than two weeks into 2023, Alabamians have already suffered significant effects from severe weather and by proclaiming this past week as Severe Weather Awareness Week, I encourage our citizens to utilize this weekend to take steps to be ready before the next storm affects your home and property,” said Governor Ivey. “As we head into peak tornado season here in Alabama, it is imperative everyone remains weather aware. The Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday has been a great help in years past and serves as the perfect opportunity to stock up on the supplies needed to help prevent harm in dangerous weather situations.”

The following is a list of some covered items at $60 or less, per item:

  • Batteries
  • Carbon monoxide detector
  • Cell phone chargers
  • Duct tape
  • Flashlights
  • Gas or diesel fuel tank or container
  • Generators
  • Ice packs
  • NOAA weather radio
  • Non-electric can opener
  • Plywood
  • Power cords
  • Self-contained first aid kit
  • Smoke detectors

A generator with a sales price of $1,000 or less can also be purchased without state sales tax.

For a full list of eligible items, click here. For a complete list of participating counties and municipalities, click here.

The months of March, April and May are the primary months for severe weather in the Deep South.

