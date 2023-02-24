Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Rihanna set to perform at 2023 Oscars

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Rihanna is set to perform “Lift Me Up” at the Oscars, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The ballad from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is up for best original song, marking Rihanna’s first Oscar nomination.

The superstar is fresh off a record-breaking Super Bowl halftime show, and she is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

“Wakanda Forever” is up for five Academy Awards, including Angela Bassett earning the first acting nomination for a Marvel film.

The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC from Los Angeles on March 12 at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Wyant
Elkmont High: Limestone County School Board accepts resignation of Principal Tim Wyant
ADPH warns of the contagious norovirus in Alabama
Alabama Department of Public Health warns of contagious norovirus
New ruling on guns in Madison County civil case
Hazel Green woman awarded $1.4M in court settlement after being hit by stray bullet
Gary Graham.
Limestone Co. man arrested for alleged financial exploitation of his mother
Michael Fuson, 27
Hartselle man arrested on rape, sodomy charges

Latest News

A Minnesota family welcomed their baby boy during a major snowstorm.
Baby born during major snowstorm
Books by Roald Dahl are displayed at the Barney's store on East 60th Street in New York on...
Penguin to publish ‘classic’ Roald Dahl books after backlash
The funds total $18.7 million and will be distributed to qualified applicants, according to the...
Funds awarded to assist Alabama residents with water bills
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks with reporters during a visit to the Virginia...
US announces sweeping new Russia sanctions 1 year into war