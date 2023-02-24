Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan

A mystery sphere was found on a beach in Japan this week. (Source: TV ASAHI)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A mysterious metal sphere spotted on a beach in Japan prompted a response by the bomb squad earlier this week.

Officials in Hamamatsu City in Japan said police were called to the Enshuhama Beach area regarding a large unknown object seen in the sand.

Aerial views on Tuesday showed what appeared to be a massive metal sphere on the beach.

Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported that after careful examination the object was deemed not a threat. However, no further information was shared as to what the sphere was or where it came from.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Wyant
Elkmont High: Limestone County School Board accepts resignation of Principal Tim Wyant
ADPH warns of the contagious norovirus in Alabama
Alabama Department of Public Health warns of contagious norovirus
Gary Graham.
Limestone Co. man arrested for alleged financial exploitation of his mother
New ruling on guns in Madison County civil case
Hazel Green woman awarded $1.4M in court settlement after being hit by stray bullet
Michael Fuson, 27
Hartselle man arrested on rape, sodomy charges

Latest News

Black History Month Graphic
Local News Live: Black History Month Roundup
Femi Redwood
The contamination is linked to a material sourced from a third part supplier, according to Mead...
ADPH issue recall advisory for powdered infant formula
Cameron Tyrese Doughty.
Man accused of killing HCS employee dies